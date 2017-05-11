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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub