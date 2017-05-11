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All Photos/bath/floors : medium hardwood/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Medium Hardwood Floors Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
A look at the only full bathroom in the original structure. The space features the original redwood paneling with updated fixtures and finishes.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
Master Bathroom