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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The shared second-floor bath has a black tile backsplash that references the home’s shou sugi ban siding. The oak and cold-rolled steel vanity echoes the design of the kitchen’s furniture-like island.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The bathroom vanity features the neon hue known as optic yellow by the International Table Tennis Federation—Maldonado’s way of paying homage to the area. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Breanne Furlong</span>
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
“I’ve done my share of neutral bathrooms with white tiles, and these clients are adventurous, so we really had fun with the material selections and color palettes in the bathrooms,” Damonte says.
In the kids’ bath, a custom vanity by Christopher Derek Bruno and a ladder by Lostine extend the home’s warm material palette.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
In the bath, a portrait of English actor Joseph Fiennes by Herb Ritts hangs atop existing Cole & Son "Nuvolette" wallpaper by Piero Fornasetti, and the Gabriel Scott sconce relates to the chandelier in the dining room. O'Donnell added crown molding and designed a new vanity in the same style as the media console and new kitchen cabinet doors.
Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
A large en suite bathroom adjoins the principal bedroom, featuring bright-white walls that reflect natural light and high windows that frame the sky.
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
An integrated shelf underscores a large mirror, which makes the room feel larger.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
Colorful wallpaper creates a surprise in the powder room.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
A small bathroom is tucked away near the mudroom, hidden behind a pocket door.
The en suite master bath slips behind the kitchen, and features gray ceramic tiled floors used throughout the apartment.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
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