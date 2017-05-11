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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.
Master Bathroom - After
Bath
Bath
Bathroom
Detail of bathroom