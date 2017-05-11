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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
One of the bathrooms on the second floor contrasts crisp white tile on the walls with geometric blue tile on the floor.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.
In the shower, handmade "bubble hex
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Main bathroom