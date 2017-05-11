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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
The master bath features porcelanite walls and and floors paired with quartz counters.
View of master bath 1
Master Bathroom
master bath detail featuring the freestanding soaking tub
Master Bathroom
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.