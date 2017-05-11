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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.