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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : concrete

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A large en suite bathroom adjoins the principal bedroom, featuring bright-white walls that reflect natural light and high windows that frame the sky.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
A small bathroom is tucked away near the mudroom, hidden behind a pocket door.
my dream bathroom
another custom vanity made by our friend
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Bathroom
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute