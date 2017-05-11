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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : marble

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
A bright and white bathroom.
Mirrors hung in front of the new window in the master bathroom provide a view of the raw mountain face
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.