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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
my dream bathroom
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Master bathroom.
Master bathroom
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A bright and white bathroom.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
The full bathroom includes Ann Sacks tiles, a wall-hung toilet and a black and white color scheme.
A bathroom skylight increases the sense of space.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
The main bathroom is unified with the rest of the home thanks to the same burnt cement flooring. A solid wood countertop was installed by Inovart Woodworking, and the adjoining white quartz countertop was picked from MSA Marmoraria.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bathroom
Bath
Owners Bath
Master Bathroom