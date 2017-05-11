All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/toilets : one piece

36 Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters One Piece Toilets Design Photos And Ideas

Master bathroom.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A bright and white bathroom.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
A bathroom skylight increases the sense of space.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
The main bathroom is unified with the rest of the home thanks to the same burnt cement flooring. A solid wood countertop was installed by Inovart Woodworking, and the adjoining white quartz countertop was picked from MSA Marmoraria.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bathroom
Bath
Owners Bath
Master Bathroom

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.