Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
A view from from the bedroom to the ensuite bath. Custom walnut millwork brings warmth and cohesion to the master retreat.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
Master bathroom
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
The master bathroom has been expanded and features an indoor-outdoor shower space.
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
Gregory Creek Residence - Powder Room
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Guest Bathroom
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
View of master bath 1
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Caesarstone countertops (Ocean Foam) in the bathroom complement the tiled walls and flooring.
Metalword porcelain tile covers the floor of the bathroom. This space is made bright and airy thanks to the mostly white color scheme and skylight placed over the shower.
Boys Bathroom
Walnut has also added warmth and contrast to the bathroom vanities. While the Heath Classic Field ceramic tile in Modern Blue has been used sparingly throughout the home, it still adds color to the hall bath vanity backsplash and at the shampoo niches in both bathrooms.
A bathroom skylight increases the sense of space.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bathroom
Bathroom
12