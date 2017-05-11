Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
An integrated shelf underscores a large mirror, which makes the room feel larger.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
Bath
Bath
Bathroom