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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/walls : marble

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A view from from the bedroom to the ensuite bath. Custom walnut millwork brings warmth and cohesion to the master retreat.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The bathroom cabinets are crafted from melamine ecological waterproof board, reflecting the use of timber throughout the rest of the interior.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
Master Bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.