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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
Main bathroom