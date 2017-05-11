All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/toilets : two piece

14 Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Two Piece Toilets Design Photos And Ideas

Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
Master Bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Main bathroom

