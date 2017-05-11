All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : dark hardwood

7 Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.