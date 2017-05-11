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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Master Bathroom
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.