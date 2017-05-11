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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : cork

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.