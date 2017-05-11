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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
A view of the master bath.
Visual Comfort & Co. sconces add playfulness to the master bath that's fitted with a custom vanity with Pental Surfaces quartz countertops.
Bathed in daylight, the powder room includes Heath Ceramics wall tile and a custom slab vanity and mirror.