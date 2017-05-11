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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
Large mirrors on sliding tracks bounce greater amounts of light into the room.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
In the bathroom, a floating wood vanity adds a simple modern touch. A large, seamless mirror and windows allow daylight to fill this small space.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
"The owners have a love of blackbirds and had coveted this Indi wallpaper from Trove for years," add the architects. "The design team came up with the idea of applying it to the ceiling and wrapping it into the continuous skylight so the illusion of birds flying through could come to life. All who enter the room are surprised by the birds reflected in the mirror."
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture