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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/floors : limestone

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.