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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The main bathroom, with a prominently placed soaking tub, is a restorative haven within the home. "My favorite part [of the home] is the bathtub, which has a clerestory window of the downtown skyline, and another window that looks out to see the Hollywood sign in the distance," shares Melanie. The luminous space features ceramic floor tile from Ceramic Technics in Ecco Mineral Stone 2.0, Wilsonart quartz counters in Rio Upano, and a white LED sconce by StudioM. The white oak vanity was custom designed by OPEN For Humans.
In the kids’ bath, a custom vanity by Christopher Derek Bruno and a ladder by Lostine extend the home’s warm material palette.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
A small bathroom is tucked away near the mudroom, hidden behind a pocket door.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Rugged concrete stone by Caesarstone forms the bathroom counter and sinks, and hovers over the soaking tub.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A view of the master bath.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
Bathed in daylight, the powder room includes Heath Ceramics wall tile and a custom slab vanity and mirror.
The renovation introduced new plumbing fixtures, lighting, custom wood vanities, and tiled walls in the bathroom.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The coral-hued bathroom features a custom vanity designed by CaSA, a Green 42 vessel sink by Catalano, a LEAF faucet by Bruma, and grey ceramic floor tile by Ceramica Vogue.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The master bath is a private retreat, complete with mosaic tiles, quartz countertops, and warm wood accents. The large soaking tub is an ideal location to enjoy the Midwestern views with the changing seasons.
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
The master bathroom has been expanded and features an indoor-outdoor shower space.
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
Gregory Creek Residence - Powder Room
A skylight pours an abundance of natural light into the master bath, which is outfitted with a Laufen bathtub.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
A bright and white bathroom.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The integrated sink/counter is also by Laufen. The plumbing fixtures are by Zuchetti.
Guest Bathroom
The master bath features porcelanite walls and and floors paired with quartz counters.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Caesarstone countertops (Ocean Foam) in the bathroom complement the tiled walls and flooring.
A bathroom skylight increases the sense of space.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
Bathroom