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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity