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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Owners Bath