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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/walls : concrete

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Ground Floor Bathroom