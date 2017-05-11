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All Photos/bath/counters : engineered quartz/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Engineered Quartz Counters Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
Le Corbusier tiles in a deep blue make a statement in the children's bathroom.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
Another one of the home's highlights is this brightly tiled bathroom.
Gregory Creek Residence - Powder Room
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Bathroom
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Boys Bathroom
Walnut has also added warmth and contrast to the bathroom vanities. While the Heath Classic Field ceramic tile in Modern Blue has been used sparingly throughout the home, it still adds color to the hall bath vanity backsplash and at the shampoo niches in both bathrooms.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bathroom
Detail of bathroom