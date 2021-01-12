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A Ceramicist’s Family Home Is Inspired by the Ancient Art of Pottery
Crafted from natural materials that will evolve over time, this courtyard house in Phoenix embraces the subtle imperfections of handmade objects.
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A family home should be an extension of family life, reflecting the homeowners’ values and creating opportunities for them to engage in activities that bring them joy. This sentiment is perfectly expressed by a new home in Phoenix, Arizona.
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Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.
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