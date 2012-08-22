SubscribeSign In
A Storied 1980 Party House in the Southern California Desert Enters a Mellower Chapter of SoiréesView 15 Photos
A Storied 1980 Party House in the Southern California Desert Enters a Mellower Chapter of Soirées

The Borrego Springs home quite literally built for entertaining references Le Corbusier and Luis Barragán in a low-slung love letter to late modernism.
This story was originally published in Dwell’s September 2012 issue.

Erika Heet
Erika Heet has been working in publishing for more than 20 years, including years spent as a senior editor at Architectural Digest and Robb Report.

