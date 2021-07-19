A Breakthrough Renovation Turns a Brick Home Into a Desert Oasis

Arizona-based interior designer David Michael Miller wasn’t house-hunting in 2012 when he got a call from his realtor about a property in Paradise Valley. But as fate would have it, he took the call and fell in love with his future home. "I saw it multiple times," he says of the property, which sits on a hillside on Hummingbird Lane, just north of Mummy Mountain. "Every time I went, the hook got deeper set."

