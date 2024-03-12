This Arizona Home Uses the Desert Landscape as “Living Art”
The desert city of Scottsdale, Arizona, is set within the sprawling Sonoran Desert and overlooked by the majestic McDowell Mountains, so it’s no surprise that this spectacular landscape plays a pivotal role in shaping much of the area’s architecture.
The Modern Sunset House by AFT Construction, Cosan Studio, and Alisha Taylor Interiors is a celebration of this landscape, with a design that prioritizes the connection between inside and out: living spaces spill seamlessly outside, expansive glazing frames the views, and considered heating and shading features ensure the exterior spaces can be used throughout the year.
"We really wanted to bring the outside in and maximize space," explains Bradley Leavitt, founder of AFT Construction. "The clients are here throughout fall, winter, and spring and they entertain frequently and spend a lot of time outside."
Driving the design of the 6,000-square-foot home is an awe-inspiring cantilevered butterfly roof crafted from structural steel. The form of the roof creates soaring 20-foot-high ceilings and allows the roof structure to span 70 feet to encompass both the interior and exterior living spaces. "The goal was to install a butterfly roof so that all the windows looked either up at the mountainside, or out into the Scottsdale city lights," says Leavitt.
The large overhang protects the outside entertaining spaces from the Arizona elements—whether monsoon season or sun—allowing the residents to maintain a functional entertaining space throughout the year. "This approach meant there were no obstructions," explains Leavitt. "But, there was nowhere to optimize the heat and light because the ceiling over the outdoor patio is so high it was impossible to have in-ceiling heaters."
The stylish solution was the Eclipse Smart-Heat Electric Portable, a powerful outdoor heater with a striking form that is just as contemporary and design-led as the home itself. The heater also provides a warm ambiance with an integrated dimmable LED light.
"The Smart-Heat Electric Portable heater offers warmth and light during the cold winter months, and the sleek style matches the modern architecture," says Leavitt. "The ability to adjust and easily move it makes it convenient, and the added light function means it’s possible to create a customized ambiance when entertaining."
Used alongside a firepit and long, linear fireplace that mirrors the one in the living room, the patio can be used even on colder evenings. An enormous negative edge pool that doubles as a retaining wall is set into the patio, reflecting the views over the horizon.
Inside, the connection with the surrounding landscape continues and the home has been designed to embrace the views, with clever features integrated that allow it to open up both visually and physically—think floor-to-ceiling glazing, automated screening devices, and pocket doors that disappear into the built form as if by magic.
In the living area, a 40-foot automated multi-slider pocket door recedes fully into the wall, effortlessly dissolving the barrier between interior and exterior; and in the primary bathroom, an automated shade rises from the floor to offer the residents privacy while still maintaining a visual connection with the impressive view.
The home also features large expanses of glazing and hallways constructed from glass. These gallery-like spaces invite the desert landscape inside to create "living art" within the home that changes throughout the year with the seasons.
"The residents wanted convenience and luxury," says Leavitt. "They absolutely love the Bromic Eclipse—it’s one of their favorite features. Now, they can sit out late into the evening with friends and family and optimize the outdoor seating for long into the evening. They have been using it every night!"
Project Credits:
Contractor: AFT Construction
Architecture: Cosan Studio
Interior Design: Alisha Taylor Interiors
Outdoor Heating: Bromic
Photography: Chris Smith, Istoria Films
