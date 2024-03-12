This Arizona Home Uses the Desert Landscape as “Living Art”

The desert city of Scottsdale, Arizona, is set within the sprawling Sonoran Desert and overlooked by the majestic McDowell Mountains, so it’s no surprise that this spectacular landscape plays a pivotal role in shaping much of the area’s architecture.

The Modern Sunset House by AFT Construction, Cosan Studio, and Alisha Taylor Interiors is a celebration of this landscape, with a design that prioritizes the connection between inside and out: living spaces spill seamlessly outside, expansive glazing frames the views, and considered heating and shading features ensure the exterior spaces can be used throughout the year.

Modern Sunset House is located on 14 acres of hillside. During construction, a driveway stretching 1000 feet—more than three football fields—had to be installed to reach the remote location above Scottsdale.

"We really wanted to bring the outside in and maximize space," explains Bradley Leavitt, founder of AFT Construction. "The clients are here throughout fall, winter, and spring and they entertain frequently and spend a lot of time outside."

Driving the design of the 6,000-square-foot home is an awe-inspiring cantilevered butterfly roof crafted from structural steel. The form of the roof creates soaring 20-foot-high ceilings and allows the roof structure to span 70 feet to encompass both the interior and exterior living spaces. "The goal was to install a butterfly roof so that all the windows looked either up at the mountainside, or out into the Scottsdale city lights," says Leavitt.

Award-winning luxury contractor AFT Construction brought the ambitious vision for Modern Sunset House to life in the Silverleaf neighborhood, with an attention to detail that elevates the sleek, modernist design. The footprint consists of four individual structures, three of which are connected via glass hallways.

The large overhang protects the outside entertaining spaces from the Arizona elements—whether monsoon season or sun—allowing the residents to maintain a functional entertaining space throughout the year. "This approach meant there were no obstructions," explains Leavitt. "But, there was nowhere to optimize the heat and light because the ceiling over the outdoor patio is so high it was impossible to have in-ceiling heaters."

Due to the soaring ceilings over the patio that open it up to the views—including impressive sunsets—heating the covered outdoor space was a challenge. The solution was found in the freestanding Bromic Eclipse Portable heater.

The stylish solution was the Eclipse Smart-Heat Electric Portable, a powerful outdoor heater with a striking form that is just as contemporary and design-led as the home itself. The heater also provides a warm ambiance with an integrated dimmable LED light. "The Smart-Heat Electric Portable heater offers warmth and light during the cold winter months, and the sleek style matches the modern architecture," says Leavitt. "The ability to adjust and easily move it makes it convenient, and the added light function means it’s possible to create a customized ambiance when entertaining."

Long, linear Isokern fireplaces built from custom masonry are a prominent design feature in the great room and the exterior patio.

The Eclipse Smart-Heat Electric Portable heater can be easily moved around the patio to where it’s needed. Its striking, minimalist design transforms a practical outdoor accessory into an eye-catching feature, while the groundbreaking heat transfer technology means high performance and efficiency.

Used alongside a firepit and long, linear fireplace that mirrors the one in the living room, the patio can be used even on colder evenings. An enormous negative edge pool that doubles as a retaining wall is set into the patio, reflecting the views over the horizon.

The pool extends the patio out into the view and the infinity edge dissolves into the view. The adjacent fire pit is yet another outdoor entertaining zone.

The tiled floor from the great room flows out to the patio, extending the inside entertaining spaces outside. The recessed and flush thresholds make this transition elegantly seamless.

Inside, the connection with the surrounding landscape continues and the home has been designed to embrace the views, with clever features integrated that allow it to open up both visually and physically—think floor-to-ceiling glazing, automated screening devices, and pocket doors that disappear into the built form as if by magic.

Alisha Taylor Interiors used a soft, desert-inspired palette that echoes the tones found in the landscape.

"The multi-sliders fully disappear into the walls so the residents can take full advantage of the outdoor space and views," says contractor Bradley Leavitt.

In the living area, a 40-foot automated multi-slider pocket door recedes fully into the wall, effortlessly dissolving the barrier between interior and exterior; and in the primary bathroom, an automated shade rises from the floor to offer the residents privacy while still maintaining a visual connection with the impressive view.



The glass gallery hallway frames the desert landscape, immersing the residents in the surrounding nature even when inside. "Decorative lighting and native desert vegetation enhance the cohesive outdoor environment," says Leavitt.

The home also features large expanses of glazing and hallways constructed from glass. These gallery-like spaces invite the desert landscape inside to create "living art" within the home that changes throughout the year with the seasons.



The landscaping was just as an important consideration as the architecture and interior design. Plants were chosen to withstand both the harsh Arizona summers and cold winters, and the garden needs minimal water to allow for low maintenance.