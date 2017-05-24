Denmark's Montana Takes a Modern Approach to Household Storage

"Every Montana element should be able to be infinitely combined and... practical, goodlooking, durable, and independent of changes in fashion."

It has remained this way since 1982. Montana has built their business around the unique concept of putting the creativity and flexibility of organizing spaces into their customers’ hands. The Montana System is based around the mathematical proportion of 5.7 cm and offers a nearly infinite arrangement of sizes and colors to fit almost any storage or organizational need.

Keeping the building blocks of the system minimal and focused has allowed Montana to built a design system that can adapt to any room of the house.