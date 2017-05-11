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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
A vast terrace overlooks a nearby park, while the ground floor patio (connected to Vanbesien’s office) opens up to a garden.
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
The green roof is accessible via ladder. "This type of insertion on the plot demanded care and attention with the design of the rooftop, which is the fifth facade of the building," adds the architects.
Landscape architects Reed Hilderbrand helped fill out the completed prefab by planting sedge grass on one of the house’s two green roofs to reflect the texture of the surrounding meadow.
The house is LEED certified, creating a new chapter not just for the owners, but for the building itself.
A rooftop terrace provides an outdoor space overlooking the former monastery grounds.
The large terrace captures mesmerizing views of the historic center of Justicia while also offering a private city escape.
Now, the newly exposed brick wall is like a “very raw piece of the old house,” says Jennifer. A preserved window opening marks where the bathroom used to be, and has been overlaid with mesh so that eventually vines can grow over the wall. Being open to the sky means, “a lot of credit goes to the contractor to make it happen, because of the amount of sealing that has to happen for an exterior space to be carved out of a [former] interior space,” says Jennifer. “It was not an easy thing to implement.”
On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
Golden hour on the serene rooftop offers some of the city's finest views out onto the harbour below and far beyond.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.
At a net-zero home in San Francisco, the house's green roof is more of a brown roof: a desert-like array of native and non-native succulents that require minimal irrigation. The soil area is maintained with motorcycle tires (including one from a Harley hog), which control erosion. Composting takes place here as well.
The rooftop garden planters were developed using computer software that eliminated the need for screws or glue. They hold an array of local plants and also funnel rainwater into a collection tank below.
"The view," recalls Todd, "was a driving factor in purchasing this lot." Designed with outdoor living in mind, the roof deck includes ample space for al fresco dining, lounging, and soaking in the Southern California sunshine.
translucent reflections
concrete pergola
aging
The outdoor area is enclosed by red perforated panels and frames sweeping city views.
A look at the wrap-around outdoor area along the upper level. A covered, cantilevered section provides shade to both the lower level rooms as well as the principal suite.
The deck is framed as an open-air room where the ceiling and walls have been peeled away. The grill is a vintage Weber Genesis 1000. LG solar panels from Pick My Solar contribute to the home’s net-zero energy profile, as does a moisture barrier in the walls that allows heat to escape.
A deck at Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff’s home, in the Highland Park section of Los Angeles, features a table and planters by Isaac’s design studio, Project Room. The chairs are by Mexa Design for CB2.
Located where a babbling brook meets a lake, the cabin is perfectly positioned as a peaceful refuge.
The kitchen leads to the lower terrace, where guests take in the city’s swirl of roofs and towers.
The teak terraces recall a ship’s deck. “This was a way to create a link to the client’s life at sea and to connect to the surrounding city of Genoa, where boats are an integral part of its history,” says architect Matteo Rocca.
Aidlin Darling Design recasts an unremarkable midcentury home as a multigenerational retreat crowned by a living roof.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
For maximum impact, the three designers sited the home adjacent to a lake, providing expansive views and heat reduction during the day.
A green roof grows over the bedrooms on the roof deck.
The flat roof, which is accessible from the first floor, has been planted with native vegetation, which will help to provide insulation as it grows.
Claudine and Isaiah enjoy the view from the rooftop deck. “A place that provided a sense of serenity was huge for us, especially living in the city and with our busy lifestyle,” say the couple. “We wanted a place we can come home to and feel relaxed and at peace.”
The rooftop terrace includes a small glazed altar built in honor of the client’s late mother. The tree canopy will fill out over time to create more shade and give the effect of a “miniature park on the roof,” say the architects.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The unit’s open-air terrace provides views of the television tower at Alexanderplatz soaring high above the Berlin skyline.
The rooftop terrace can be used for social gatherings or events.
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
“The whole building experience was tough, because of the financial strain and because we moved in before the house was completely finished. But now that we’re on the other side, everything was so worth it,” notes Clint.
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