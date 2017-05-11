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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/locations : side yard

Outdoor Rooftop Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
The upper floor has been set back at the front to make space for a another terrace with large potted plants.
The roof terrace is conceived as a large exterior room, delimited by walls and windows that frame the fantastic views of the Monterrey mountains.
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
Openings with pleats are introduced to link the interior and exterior dimensions.
Stacked like building blocks, the cement boxes are housed within a main structure that features complex voids. The voids then become terraces or spaces where planters are slotted.
Michael Doherty Construction completed the 5,900-square-foot house in 2017. Along with landscape designer Delphine Huetz, architects Luke Ogrydziak and Zoë Prillinger envisioned a series of giant earthen berms for the yard. A cluster of deer grass, tall switch grass, blue grama grass, and heatwave hyssop grows near the garage.
Automated shutters overhead provide privacy when closed and shade the deck when open.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
Outside View of Phoenix House
The view at night.
Green roof