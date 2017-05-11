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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/lighting : post

Outdoor Rooftop Post Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
Lastly, a rooftop deck flanks an open-air studio. Designed to mimic the post-and-beam style, the unique workshop features accordion doors on one side and a custom-built, bi-fold garage door along another.
Green Roof and Ocean View
View from the rooftop.