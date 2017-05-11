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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Rooftop Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

For maximum impact, the three designers sited the home adjacent to a lake, providing expansive views and heat reduction during the day.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
After: The rehabilitated stables building now houses a family room, garage, and several bedrooms, and easily connects to the central courtyard.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Roof Deck
Integrated seating and firewood storage in the courtyard is crafted out of limestone at this home in Melbourne, Australia. Robson Rak Architects needed to refashion a historical cottage and stable building into a new family residence, and selected a modern palette with a long, narrow storage space for firewood.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
Stargazing Portal
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
View from the rooftop.
The oasis-like abode stands out amongst the neighboring buildings.
Roof extension with garden
View of bedroom
The view at night.