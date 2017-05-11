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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Rooftop Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
At the rear of the house, sculptural terraces are softened by plantings designed by Delphine Huetz. The sliding glass doors are by Fleetwood and the Carbon counter stools on the roof deck are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi.
“The house is a machine for sustaining life,” explains Cole.
Nutrient-rich water from the pond is then used to irrigate a rooftop fruit and vegetable garden.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
Rooftop patio
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The open patio on the fourth level of the building lends itself well to the modern idea of a workspace.
A stunted marble table sits between two armchairs.
The roofs are planted with rosemary, myrtus, westringia, and more.
Green Roof and Ocean View
The generous decked terrace gets plenty of sun, making it a great spot for plants that prefer warmer climes.
The terrace is surrounded by a wildflower meadow green roof
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.
Roof extension with garden
View of bedroom
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.
Green roof
Green roof