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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Rooftop Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

Golden hour on the serene rooftop offers some of the city's finest views out onto the harbour below and far beyond.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The rooftop terrace can be used for social gatherings or events.
“The whole building experience was tough, because of the financial strain and because we moved in before the house was completely finished. But now that we’re on the other side, everything was so worth it,” notes Clint.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
Trellises made of painted aluminum and Alaskan cedar shade a deck off the master bedroom. The Shito chaise longue is from Paola Lenti, the Cluster coffee table by Christian Woo, and the sculpture by Ryosuke Yazaki from The Future Perfect.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
A brand-new rooftop deck gives the owners a private outdoor spot to lounge, entertain, and take in views of the city.
Enclosed by thick landscaping, a large circular table provides a private setting for memorable al fresco dining.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
A balcony adjoins one of the secondary bedrooms.
The view of the nearby Parroquia de San Agustín and the dense urban skyline.
The stairs were placed in an "L-shape" to avoid breaking into the side boundary setbacks. This created a void on the roof which made the perfect place to put in a rooftop deck.
Rooftop patio
Rooftop patio
Roof deck
Roof deck
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
An expansive outdoor terrace—especially one with a wood-burning fireplace is a rare find in a downtown Manhattan full-service building.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
An aerial view of the rooftop deck.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
The rooftop deck looks out to city views.
To keep the original street-level exterior view, the second-floor addition was set back from the building’s existing façade.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
Contemporary materials like zinc and glass contrast with a cast iron facade and slate roofs.
Connected by an exterior stone staircase, the rooftop level offers seating and dining areas and an outdoor kitchen.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
The rooftop lounge overlooks the town square, cathedral, and Sierra Laguna Mountains, and is often used for unplugged concerts. The site's zoning allows for two additional floors, making future development of residential apartments or penthouses possible.
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
Green Roof and Ocean View
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
The terrace is surrounded by a wildflower meadow green roof
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
The roof deck is outfitted with Janus et Cie Amari Low Back lounge chairs.
The Rooftop restaurant and terrace—tucked away in the building’s historic tower.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
Basket weave pendants from Tower 20 Venice.
A reed and metal pergola structure constructed by PSS Design Cult.
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.
Roof deck pergola
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace