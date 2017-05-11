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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Rooftop Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
Now, the newly exposed brick wall is like a “very raw piece of the old house,” says Jennifer. A preserved window opening marks where the bathroom used to be, and has been overlaid with mesh so that eventually vines can grow over the wall. Being open to the sky means, “a lot of credit goes to the contractor to make it happen, because of the amount of sealing that has to happen for an exterior space to be carved out of a [former] interior space,” says Jennifer. “It was not an easy thing to implement.”
On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
The deck is framed as an open-air room where the ceiling and walls have been peeled away. The grill is a vintage Weber Genesis 1000. LG solar panels from Pick My Solar contribute to the home’s net-zero energy profile, as does a moisture barrier in the walls that allows heat to escape.
A deck at Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff’s home, in the Highland Park section of Los Angeles, features a table and planters by Isaac’s design studio, Project Room. The chairs are by Mexa Design for CB2.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The unit’s open-air terrace provides views of the television tower at Alexanderplatz soaring high above the Berlin skyline.
The rooftop terrace can be used for social gatherings or events.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
Lastly, a rooftop deck flanks an open-air studio. Designed to mimic the post-and-beam style, the unique workshop features accordion doors on one side and a custom-built, bi-fold garage door along another.
An upper level outdoor terrace offers easy enjoyment of the city skyline, urban tree canopy, sunsets, and the night sky.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
The porch features spectacular views of the canyon and downtown Los Angeles.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
There is even a fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.
A deck with seating.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
In the Poplar Dock Marina of London sits a 1924 barge that has been transformed into Beecliffe, a contemporary floating home with simple, sophisticated interiors.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
According to Sir Hotel's founder Liran Wizman, the aesthetic of Sir Joan is intentionally designed to "reflect the ethos of the surrounding area."
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Green Roof and Ocean View
The terrace is surrounded by a wildflower meadow green roof
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
An overhead view of the extension.
Agate Pass Cabin | A porch was added providing an outdoor room with views of Agate Pass | 'Longbranch Chairs' designed by Jim Olson, Olson Kundig.
Roof Deck
By carefully crafting both indoor and outdoor spaces, the architects managed to draw the scenic landscape inward while extending the outdoor living experience. Social areas like the living, dining, kitchen, bar, den, outdoor deck, fire pit and barbecue area are located on the second level.
Translucent floor planks allow light to filter through a skylight in the kitchen below.
Six slightly sunken decks reminiscent of cozy conversation pits have form common outdoor space.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
The construction was done to make sure that the four areas of the roof — the sundeck, grass hill, play space, and outdoor terrace — all felt like distinct but united areas.
Since the open space is owned by everyone in the building, De Smedt wanted it to feel that way.
A Fermob table and chairs are on the rooftop terrace. “The weather is unpredictable, to say the least. You want to be outside but you don’t want to sit in the middle of a gale,” says Duncanson. “But [at this house] you can always find a place that’s quiet.”
“We have all these different destinations,” says Sardinas, a writer who works from her home office. “I’ll be working, get stuck on a passage, and take a break to go read outside.” On the lower roof, red Vegetal chairs by Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec for Vitra provide moments for repose.
Roof deck pergola
The clerestories, located on the roof deck near the prefab addition, fill the loft with light. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
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