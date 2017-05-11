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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/locations : desert

Outdoor Rooftop Desert Design Photos and Ideas

The roof terrace offers a refreshing view of the ocean. "It's important for us to consider how to place architectural elements based on the topography and orientation, and how they’re going to face the sunset, the sunrise, and interact with the wind blowing over the land," says Elizarraras.
Stargazing Portal