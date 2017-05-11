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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Rooftop Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Stargazing Portal
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
The wooden rooftop deck is edged with river stone.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
Also by Korean firm BCHO is Jedong Ranch, a house in Jeju Island in South Korean, with a long staircase that leads down to an underground meditation space.
Outside View of Phoenix House