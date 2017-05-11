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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Rooftop Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Stargazing Portal
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Outside View of Phoenix House