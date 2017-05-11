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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Rooftop Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Sir Victor's rooftop pool.
The rooftop pool strikes tropical vibes with cane furniture and palms.
The netting suspended over the water feature makes for a whimsical spot to stargaze.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The design was also driven by a desire to open the public spaces up to the sky and maximize both the views and the green space in those parts of the site not occupied by the building’s footprint.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.