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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Rooftop Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.
At a net-zero home in San Francisco, the house's green roof is more of a brown roof: a desert-like array of native and non-native succulents that require minimal irrigation. The soil area is maintained with motorcycle tires (including one from a Harley hog), which control erosion. Composting takes place here as well.
Aidlin Darling Design recasts an unremarkable midcentury home as a multigenerational retreat crowned by a living roof.
A green roof grows over the bedrooms on the roof deck.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
Planted roofs help tie the home into the surroundings, and as Sokol explains, “they’re fantastic for mitigating runoff.”
A view from the rooftop garden into one of the guest bedrooms.
The rock garden on the first-story roof canopy offers contemplative views to rooms on this side of the house.
At the rear of the house, sculptural terraces are softened by plantings designed by Delphine Huetz. The sliding glass doors are by Fleetwood and the Carbon counter stools on the roof deck are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
The 400-square-foot outdoor space, a rarity in New York City, was designed to feel like a California oasis. "It's the perfect spot to kick back and entertain," Becky says.
Rooftop patio
“The wildflower roof has reached a sufficient height now that from within the living room and main bathroom grasses and the occasional flower (and occasional cat) can be seen through the circular roof lights,” notes Pile.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
On the second story, a rooftop garden spans the top of the house, offering views of Vietnam's capital city.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Planters have been placed around the pleats to create pockets of sky gardens on the perimeter of the building, with some featuring steps that lead to other outdoor terraces.
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
Openings with pleats are introduced to link the interior and exterior dimensions.
Stacked like building blocks, the cement boxes are housed within a main structure that features complex voids. The voids then become terraces or spaces where planters are slotted.
Creating eco-friendly structures ideal for pop-up stores, holiday homes, and emergency shelters, this lego-like architecture is redefining what a container can be. This current prototype unit has been based on sponsorship by renowned companies that operate in Greece and internationally.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The accessible green roof on the yoga studio provides additional landscape for gardening.
A modern home in Charleston has a roof filled with drought-resistant succulents.
An organic rooftop garden.
The first floor with bedrooms overlooking rooftop gardens.
“We have all these different destinations,” says Sardinas, a writer who works from her home office. “I’ll be working, get stuck on a passage, and take a break to go read outside.” On the lower roof, red Vegetal chairs by Erwan and Ronan Bouroullec for Vitra provide moments for repose.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
Roof extension with garden
View of bedroom
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.