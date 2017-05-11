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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Rooftop Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
Aidlin Darling Design recasts an unremarkable midcentury home as a multigenerational retreat crowned by a living roof.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
The solar photovoltaic rooftop panels draw 12 kilowatts of electricity. The prefabricated cross-laminated timber structure is insulated by 17-inch walls, and the deck outside the master bedroom is bordered with sedum.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
After: The rehabilitated stables building now houses a family room, garage, and several bedrooms, and easily connects to the central courtyard.
Enclosed by thick landscaping, a large circular table provides a private setting for memorable al fresco dining.
A stainless-steel outdoor kitchen awaits.
With expansive space and views in every direction, the penthouse's two-story outdoor area offers a private park in the sky. The lower level can be assessed from the living room or master bedroom and features several spots to sit and dine. Here, one of the lounge areas is located on the upper level and can be reached via an outdoor staircase.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
Integrated seating and firewood storage in the courtyard is crafted out of limestone at this home in Melbourne, Australia. Robson Rak Architects needed to refashion a historical cottage and stable building into a new family residence, and selected a modern palette with a long, narrow storage space for firewood.
Monolithic expanses frame captivating views. Perched high in the sky, the Midtown Manhattan location ensures the home's new owners are not far from the city's action.
Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
The roof deck looks out over quiet surroundings along a more secluded channel off of the Vltava River. Stairs to the terrace are only accessible from a smaller deck along the rear of the home.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
There is even a fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.
A deck with seating.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
Provenance is a priority and all of the wood used by Gloster can be traced back to its place of origin.
The rooftop deck is a great place for alfresco dining in the summer.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
To keep the original street-level exterior view, the second-floor addition was set back from the building’s existing façade.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
The roof deck forms a connector between the two cedar-clad volumes, while also providing additional outdoor space.
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Indoor/outdoor living areas were the focal point of the project, and helped define the sustainability strategies during design.
An upper-level media room.
The wood deck roof terrace, complete with ample lounge seating, provides astounding views of the city beyond.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
roof deck/view
A sculptural picnic table by artist Michael Beitz flows over the fence like a waterfall.
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