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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Rooftop Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
A rooftop terrace provides an outdoor space overlooking the former monastery grounds.
On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
Golden hour on the serene rooftop offers some of the city's finest views out onto the harbour below and far beyond.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
A look at the wrap-around outdoor area along the upper level. A covered, cantilevered section provides shade to both the lower level rooms as well as the principal suite.
The deck is framed as an open-air room where the ceiling and walls have been peeled away. The grill is a vintage Weber Genesis 1000. LG solar panels from Pick My Solar contribute to the home’s net-zero energy profile, as does a moisture barrier in the walls that allows heat to escape.
A deck at Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff’s home, in the Highland Park section of Los Angeles, features a table and planters by Isaac’s design studio, Project Room. The chairs are by Mexa Design for CB2.
The kitchen leads to the lower terrace, where guests take in the city’s swirl of roofs and towers.
The teak terraces recall a ship’s deck. “This was a way to create a link to the client’s life at sea and to connect to the surrounding city of Genoa, where boats are an integral part of its history,” says architect Matteo Rocca.
For maximum impact, the three designers sited the home adjacent to a lake, providing expansive views and heat reduction during the day.
A green roof grows over the bedrooms on the roof deck.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The unit’s open-air terrace provides views of the television tower at Alexanderplatz soaring high above the Berlin skyline.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
A brand-new rooftop deck gives the owners a private outdoor spot to lounge, entertain, and take in views of the city.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
The solar photovoltaic rooftop panels draw 12 kilowatts of electricity. The prefabricated cross-laminated timber structure is insulated by 17-inch walls, and the deck outside the master bedroom is bordered with sedum.
Local wood, laid in a herringbone pattern, forms the rooftop terrace.
A six-inch-thick concrete slab forms the sturdy roof, which doubles as a terrace and viewing platform. Since the client is the only person who uses the home, he opted not to have railings—but exercises plenty of caution when heading up to view the stars and smoke his cigars.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
The stairs were placed in an "L-shape" to avoid breaking into the side boundary setbacks. This created a void on the roof which made the perfect place to put in a rooftop deck.
An upper level outdoor terrace offers easy enjoyment of the city skyline, urban tree canopy, sunsets, and the night sky.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Roof Deck
Rooftop patio
Rooftop patio
The roof deck looks out over quiet surroundings along a more secluded channel off of the Vltava River. Stairs to the terrace are only accessible from a smaller deck along the rear of the home.
A rooftop deck completes this Floridian beach paradise. It provides ample views of jaw-dropping sunsets on Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
A wooden staircase leads to a rooftop terrace. "The access to the roof terrace gives the impression that you continue to ‘climb’ the tree to reach the canopy," said the architecture studio.
Sir Victor's rooftop pool.
Panoramic views look out over Eixample district rooftops and Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia.
The rooftop pool strikes tropical vibes with cane furniture and palms.
Sir Victor's rooftop bar.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
The added top floor houses the master bedroom and bath, as well as a rooftop terrace.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
The mullet design provides ample outdoor entertaining space for social gatherings.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
In the Poplar Dock Marina of London sits a 1924 barge that has been transformed into Beecliffe, a contemporary floating home with simple, sophisticated interiors.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
Stargazing Portal
A rooftop deck provides views of the beautiful Algarve coast.
The family often spends evenings in front of the fire pit on the outdoor patio on the second floor.
Contemporary materials like zinc and glass contrast with a cast iron facade and slate roofs.
Connected by an exterior stone staircase, the rooftop level offers seating and dining areas and an outdoor kitchen.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
According to Sir Hotel's founder Liran Wizman, the aesthetic of Sir Joan is intentionally designed to "reflect the ethos of the surrounding area."
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