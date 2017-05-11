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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Rooftop Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
An expansive outdoor deck features a spacious gunite swimming pool, spa, and pool house with an outdoor shower—all of which add to the home's resort-like feel.
Dimster added new, two-story-tall beams to support the weight of the glass box topping the stair. “We were missing a grand outdoor space—that’s where the roof deck comes into play,” Dimster says.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem