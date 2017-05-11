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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Rooftop Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
“The house is a machine for sustaining life,” explains Cole.
Nutrient-rich water from the pond is then used to irrigate a rooftop fruit and vegetable garden.
Rooftop patio
The rooftop garden not only provides daily food for the family, but also a place to rest every afternoon.
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
An organic rooftop garden.
A Fermob table and chairs are on the rooftop terrace. “The weather is unpredictable, to say the least. You want to be outside but you don’t want to sit in the middle of a gale,” says Duncanson. “But [at this house] you can always find a place that’s quiet.”
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.