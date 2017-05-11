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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Rooftop Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
A look at the wrap-around outdoor area along the upper level. A covered, cantilevered section provides shade to both the lower level rooms as well as the principal suite.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
The solar photovoltaic rooftop panels draw 12 kilowatts of electricity. The prefabricated cross-laminated timber structure is insulated by 17-inch walls, and the deck outside the master bedroom is bordered with sedum.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
The 400-square-foot outdoor space, a rarity in New York City, was designed to feel like a California oasis. "It's the perfect spot to kick back and entertain," Becky says.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The custom privacy screen shields unwanted views and places the focus on downtown San Francisco.
The construction was done to make sure that the four areas of the roof — the sundeck, grass hill, play space, and outdoor terrace — all felt like distinct but united areas.
Since the open space is owned by everyone in the building, De Smedt wanted it to feel that way.
The first floor with bedrooms overlooking rooftop gardens.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Green roof
Green roof