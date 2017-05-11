Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Rooftop Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
The decking on the rooftop is Burmese teak and the colorful Picot pouffes are by Paola Lenti.
“Tel Aviv is different from the rest of Israel. This is one of the most modern cities in the world.” —Architect Pitsou Kedem