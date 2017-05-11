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All Photos/outdoor/locations : rooftop/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Rooftop Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

concrete pergola
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
A deck with seating.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
The mullet design provides ample outdoor entertaining space for social gatherings.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
View from the rooftop.
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
The wood deck roof terrace, complete with ample lounge seating, provides astounding views of the city beyond.
Basket weave pendants from Tower 20 Venice.
A reed and metal pergola structure constructed by PSS Design Cult.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
The view at night.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.